Patricia Sarcoz

Patricia A. Higgins Sarcoz, 67, died Oct. 30, 2019, peacefully in her sleep in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones.
Patricia was loving mother of Jeremy (Ashley) and Holly (Dustin); dearest daughter of Catherine (Thomas Higgins, dec’d), loving sister of Gerry Caponigro (Vito, dec’d) and Edward (Maria) dec’d; loving grandmother of Kelly, Gabriella, Elizabeth, Trystin, Noah and Kaya; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; dearest love of Jack Gordon and great friend to many.
Those of you that had the privilege of knowing her, understand just how hard of a worker she was. She started her career in the early '70s, being the first female sales representative for General Motors in Chicago, where she was born. She later relocated to St. Simon’s Island, Georgia, where she started another career and had a baby boy. Many years later they moved to Arizona, where she found her calling and passion of real estate. She was a successful broker that thoroughly enjoyed what she did helping others.
A viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th St. in Show Low.
