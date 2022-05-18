Patricia M. Tejada, 82, of Surprise, Arizona and former longtime resident of Snowflake, Arizona, died peacefully on 9 May 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Patricia was born in Ely, Nevada on 22 Dec 1939 to W. W. (Mac) and Dorothy McCutcheon. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edwin L. (Buster) McCutcheon. Patricia is mourned by her husband of 59 years, David L. Tejada, their three children, Laura Tejada (Pete Phillips), Denise T. Harman (John), and John David (Michelle) Tejada, grandchildren Sarah E. and John V. Harman IV, and Camille Nicholle and Emily Jane Tejada, beloved family friends Deanna and Larry Rencher, and her devoted cat Ebony.
Patricia grew up in El Paso, Texas, and graduated from Texas Western College, where she and David met. After living and working in Maryland and California, they relocated to Snowflake, where they resided for 30 years and raised their children. Patricia was a long-time elementary teacher with Snowflake Unified School District, team-teaching with her “sister from another mother,” Deanna Rencher, and later was the district facilitator for gifted education.
Although she and David later traveled to Seattle and then Virginia for his employment, Patricia considered Snowflake to be home. After leaving Snowflake, Patricia taught at Seabury School in Tacoma, WA, a private school for the gifted. When the next move took her and David to Williamsburg, VA, Patricia was a guide at the Jamestown-Yorktown (VA) Foundation, where she enjoyed leading tours and providing classroom outreach for programs at the Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum in Yorktown.
Patricia was a long-time member of Lions Club International, first becoming a member in Snowflake in 1985. She held leadership positions in the organization in the various communities where she resided and twice was named a Melvin Jones Fellow, the club’s highest recognition for outstanding community service, in 1989-1990 and 2007-2008. Once she and David retired to Surprise, Arizona, Patricia never really “retired.” Along with her Lions Club community service, she volunteered as a member of the Foster Care Review Board for Maricopa County, was a navigator at Sky Harbor Airport for 17 years and was active in her sorority chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was an avid reader and a passionate amateur genealogist. Patricia was very proud of her work as an educator and volunteer and left us a legacy of truly being an enthusiastic life-long learner.
At Patricia’s request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Sun City 4Paws Rescue, Inc., https://4pawsrescue.networkforgood.com, 11129 W. Michigan Ave. Suite 1, Youngtown, AZ 85363. Arrangements handled by Surprise Funeral Care, 16063 W. Bell Road, Surprise, AZ, 85374.
