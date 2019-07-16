Patricia Wilson

Patricia “Jody” Wilson, 74 of Gilbert and Linden, died July 11, 2019. She was born Jan. 27, 1945, in Alpine.
Jody was a marketing manager for Motorola/General Dynamics for 20-plus years.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Brown; daughters Valori Pagone, Tiffany Plummer, Heather Brown, Kasey Brown, and son Eric Schuyler; eight beloved grandchildren: Josh, Andrew, Noah, Julia, Paige, Avery, Diego and Matilynne.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Green Acres Mortuary 401 N Hayden Rd. in Scottsdale. Burial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Alpine Cemetery in Alpine.
