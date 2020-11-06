Patrick Cody, of Cibecue/Carrizo, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020. He was 77 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Elizabeth Cody.
He is survived by his wife, Norberta Cody; sons, Fredrick Ernest Cody, Terrance Lane Cody and Dan Butterfield; daughter, Lori Beth Cody; and ten grandchildren.
Patrick was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. From 1963-1965 he served in the Southwest Indian Mission where he served the people of the Navajo Nation. When he returned from his mission, he fought for his country by joining the Army and served his tour of duty in Vietnam.
Pat was a man of many hats, figuratively and literally. His words, strong and loud, matched his towering frame and made you feel that he wasn't afraid of anyone. Under all those hats he wore, was a man who was unapologetically truthful when he spoke. He was a man who worked hard, without complaint. He was a father to many, wherein our indigenous culture he, like so many who have gone before him, embodied the mantra that it takes a village to raise a child. He certainly was an unwavering man who will always remind us of an impossible mountain.
A window viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., Show Low, Arizona. The Graveside Service will follow at 12 noon at the Red Hills Cemetery in Cedar Creek.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
