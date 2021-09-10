Patrick Leyba

Patrick Henry Leyba, 44, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born July 17, 1977 in Show Low, the son of Louis B. Leyba and Andreita Sandra Romero.
A viewing will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. at St. John the Catholic Baptist Church, followed by Rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. also at the Church. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the St. Johns Catholic Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Patrick’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
