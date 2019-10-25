Patrick Nozie

Patrick Wayne Nozie, 54, resident of Bylas died Oct. 16, 2019, in Bylas. He was born Dec. 14, 1964, in Springerville.
Pat graduated from Round Valley High School in 1984. Within the next years to follow Patrick meet Melanie Alchesay, they were married for 13 years and had four children. They separated in 2000. Pat then moved to Phoenix and attended North American Technical College. He graduated in May 2003. Soon after he returned to Bylas, where he worked at Cutter Sawmill, and also at Stone Forest Industry in Heber.
Pat is survived by his children: Elesta, Isaiah, Shaquille, and Jennica Nozie; siblings Corinna John, Dion Nozie, Pamela Smith, Nathaniel Nozie, Valgene Nozie, and David Nozie; four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Nozie, mother Angeline Nozie and his wife, Jennifer Nofchissey Nozie.
A one night wake with be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Nozie residence, milepost 300 Reservation Line in Bylas. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Ernest Stanley Memorial Activity Center in Bylas. He will be laid to rest at Blackpoint Cemetery.
Caldwells Funeral of Safford handled arrangements.
