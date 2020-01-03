Patsy Smith

Patsy J Smith died Dec. 27, 2019, at home unexpected after her battle with cancer. She was born July 8, 1950, in Provo, Utah, to Leslie and Dorothy Jewett.
Patsy moved to Henderson, Nevada, as a young girl. She attended Basic High School until 1968. Patsy was 17, when she met Terry. They married six weeks later and were together for almost 53 years. Patsy was a Girl Scout leader, involved with Eastern Star and Rainbow and helped coach her daughters’ softball teams.
Patsy and her husband retired and moved to Snowflake in 1998 where they have resided since. Patsy was a devoted wife, loving mother, and the best grandma anyone could ask for. She loved playing bingo on Thursday nights with her best friends, Catherine and Debbie, and setting up all her minions to bring her luck. She was an avid Trump supporter and wasn’t afraid to let anyone know.
Patsy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. “Later, alligator!”
She is survived her husband of 53 years, Terry Smith; dog Cody; daughter, Deana (Paul) Marsh; two granddaughters, Taylor (Shawn) Murray and Amelya Marsh; and one grandson Donley Penny; mother Dorothy Jewett; brother Marvin (Linda) Jewett; and two sisters, Barbara Jewett and Donna (Wiltson) Bencomo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leslie Jewett.
A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Silver Creek Mortuary Chapel, 745 Papermill Road in Taylor.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Smith family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
