Paul “Bruce” Elery

Bruce passed from this life on May 14, in Gilbert. He was born May 7, 1963 in Reseda, California. Bruce was a long time resident of the White Mountains and was well known in the painter’s community. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Isabel Elery, and his sister, Patty (Al) Kratz.
He is survived by two brothers, Phil (Judy) Elery and Scott Elery, both of Show Low, his three children, Adrienne (Steve) Rapp, Jeremy Elery, and Sherri (Chris) Cobb, all of Show Low, and many grandchildren. Bruce was a great story teller and for the most part was fun to be with. He will be greatly missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held on June 6, at 2 p.m. at the Rapp residence. If you would like to attend email Adrienne at arapp710@yahoo.com for address and directions.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider supporting your local chapter of Celebrate Recovery.
