Paul Joseph Canavan, 83, of Taylor, AZ went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Paul was born in Boston, the son of Francis J. Canavan and Alice M. Dow. He was a member of Calvary Chapel, Snowflake, AZ.

Paul married Mildred Combs on August 12, 1965 in Cheverly, MD.

Surviving are his wife, two Sons, Fran J. Canavan and Paul DeWayne Canavan, and a grandson, Paul Joseph Canavan. A memorial service will be held with military honors at a later day.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Chapel in Snowflake, AZ.

