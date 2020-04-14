Paul Clovis

Paul Montel Clovis, 74, died April 3, 2020, from a non-coronavirus related lung disease. He was the husband of Ann Buckley Clovis. They shared 32 years of marriage. Born in Durango, Colorado, he was the son of Edward and Betty Clovis.
He attended Durango High School before enlisting in the Air Force. After his military service, he was an auto technician in Colorado and then in Arizona.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; his daughter, TamaraLynn Tadano; step-daughter, Jennifer Hendrixson; grandson, Thomas Slavik; step-grandson, Austin Carlson; great grandchildren, Eva and Jax; siblings, Bud Clovis, Lorna Bunch, and Sharon Day; and many nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, Betty and Edward; his daughter, Laurie Clovis; and brothers, Larry Clovis and Tommy Clovis.
Paul was a VFW Auxiliary member and a long time member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, and American Legion. Being a Private Pilot was his number one passion. He would frequently fly out early in the morning to have breakfast at one of his two favorite spots - The Hangar Cafe at Chandler Municipal Airport or The Crosswinds at Payson Municipal Airport. He enjoyed dividing his time between his properties in Stellar Airpark, Chandler, Show Low, and Soldotna, Alaska
His hobbies included racing cars in his younger days and sand railing in more recent times. Anyone who spent time with Paul learned he valued hard work. He believed that no matter the challenge there was a solution and he excelled at inventing creations to meet the need or solve the problem. He enjoyed spending time on the phone or at the nightly fire with those he held dearest. He will be remembered for speaking his mind and being generous with his time and wisdom. He was recognized by many because of his caps and always carrying a mug wherever he went.
The Military Funeral Honors service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. The date and time are yet to be determined. Go to www.hansenmortuary.com for updates.
