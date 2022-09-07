D-BACKS ANNOUNCE 2023 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE SCOTTSDALE — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ 13th year at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick features a 34-game spring training schedule, highlighted by 17 games (16 home and one road) at the shared facility with the Colorado Rockies on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land near Scottsdale.
