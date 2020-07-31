We say farewell to Paul Durbin, age 52, who returned home to the Lord on July 23, 2020. Paul was born on December 4, 1967 in Denver, Colorado.
Paul was preceded in death by his father Charlie Durbin. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; two daughters, Cassandra and Elizabeth and four stepsons, Justin, Michael, Brandon and Allan; his mother, Peggy and his siblings Lonnie, Glenn, Robin, David and Lana.
Paul met his life partner, Lisa, in Phoenix, Arizona in 1996 where they raised their daughter Elizabeth and stepson Allan. He then brought his family to Show Low in 2000 where he proceeded to serve his community in the founding of his business, Paul’s Appliance Repair. Paul took pride in his work and was privileged to make new friends and acquaintances in providing for his clients. He showed support to his community by donating time and funding to numerous local organizations. Paul enjoyed his life in the outdoors, fishing, camping, and traveling to new places, but mostly spending time with family and friends.
Paul’s smile and loving heart will be missed but will continue through our memories of him. To help celebrate his life, please raise beer, cast a lure, or take a road trip to someplace new.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, July 30 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th St., Show Low, Arizona. Graveside Services will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
