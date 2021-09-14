Paul S. Ethelbah, age 93, of North Fork, Arizona peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 7, 2021 at his home in North Fork. Paul was born to the late David and Dollie (Altaha) Ethelbah on February 27, 1928 in Cedar Creek, Arizona.
A viewing will be held 7:00 A.M. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Open Bible Lutheran Church with the funeral to start at 9:00 A.M. Interment will immediately follow in the Chieftain Cemetery in North Fork.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories, would like to sign our online guestbook and to view the full obituary visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.