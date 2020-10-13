Paul Kucza

Paul R. Kucza, 48, of Sussex, Wisconsin passed away, September 29, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Paul was born October 12, 1971 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Cherie for 21 years; daughters, Catherine and Camille; son, Dale; parents Victoria (Curt) Fernau and Ken (Ann Marie) Kucza; brother, Steven (Lisa) Kucza; son-in-law of Thomas (the late Rita) Belisle.
A memorial gathering at Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield, Wisconsin was held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
