Paul Pina, went to be with Lord on October 10, 2020 in Pinetop, AZ. He was born on December 25, 1939 to Albert and Mable Pina.
Paul was a resident of Cibecue, AZ from birth until he moved to Haven of Show Low in Show Low, AZ. There he lived 15+ years and called it home. He was 1 of 3 brothers and had 1 sister, Blanche Ward of Globe, AZ and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Paul very much enjoyed crossword puzzles and visiting with other residents at Haven. Especially the staff at Haven of Show Low and Lakeside, AZ where he loved to tease the nurses, all who said what a great man Paul was especially his smile. We will miss visiting and joking with him, many great memories with “Pie” as we the family called him. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Paul is survived by his sister, Blanche Ward; granddaughter, Laura Lawson and Roxanna Cromwell; many nephews, nieces and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Juana Cromwell.
A viewing will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. with graveside service immediately following at Sandy Rock Cemetery, Cibecue, AZ.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Pina family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
