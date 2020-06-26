Paul Renner

Paul LeRoy Renner, 77, peacefully passed away on Wednesday June 17, at his home in Show Low, with family by his side, and holding his wife's hand.
He was born in Dayton, Ohio July 3, 1942 to Virgil M. Renner (Suggs) and Stanley E. Renner. He grew up on a farm in Eaton Ohio with his two brothers Kenneth and David Renner.
At the age of 18 Paul enlisted into the United States Army where he served for 3 years, serving in the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He married his first wife Lowetta Jo Latham “Jo” in October 1963 then moved to Show Low in November 1963. He worked at the paper mill in Snowflake, for twenty years and then was the owner/operator of Renner’s Truck and Auto Salvage on Highway 77.
His hobbies included spending time with his family, camping, fishing, hunting and his love of vehicles.
He will be remembered for his hard work, his honesty and dedication to his family and friends, for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother, son, first wife and stepson Marvin.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Renner and his daughter; Rachael Davis (Renner); stepchildren, Billy, Merle, Chaz and Chris; brother, David Renner and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the Show Low Elks Lodge, 805 E. Whipple St., Show Low, Arizona, on his birthday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
