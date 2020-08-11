Paul Willard

On August 3, 2020, Heavenly father called Paul Franklin Willard home, just shy of his 98th birthday.
Paul was born on August 28, 1922 to Frank and Artiemesia Willard. He grew up in Snowflake, Arizona where he hunted rabbits, caught fish and chased cows with his Uncles, Ed and Mel Ramsay. He graduated from Snowflake High School where he earned his Letterman's jacket playing football, basketball, wrestling and baseball,
Paul enlisted in the Navy during WWII and served as an Electrician's Mate 3rd class until his honorable discharge. While on leave he married the love of his life Mariece Mills. After coming home, he and Mariece began life in Show Low. They had four children. Paul loved his family and not only did he work hard for them, he also played hard with them, spending many evenings, and summer days playing ball in front yard, camping and fishing on Little Diamond and family vacations throughout the western United States and Mexico.
Paul is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served with honor. He held many church callings and spent many, many hours working on the Church ranch, and at the Rodeo rounds hanging the first arena lights. Later in life he also served a mission for the Church.
Paul completed an Electrician's Correspondence course and was honored to work at Navopache where he helped string some of the first electrical line from Cibecue, Heber, Alpine, and Reserve.
He was a proud grandfather and spent many hours teaching and playing with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his four children: Tina Norman (Herb), Paula Willard, Tim Willard (Laura) and June Hart (Roy), 17 grandchildren, and 49 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on August 12 at 10 a.m. at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
