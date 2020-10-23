Pearl Cheney was born in Whiteriver on March 8, 1959, to the late Rustin and Angela (Wool) Cheney, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rustin and Angela Cheney; sisters Katherine Naranjo and Rhoda Cheney; brothers Gibson Cheney Sr, Jefferson Cheney Sr. and Starlin Cheney Sr.
Pearl is survived by her brothers Rustin and Vangie Cheney Jr., Robinson and Charlene Cheney Sr., Lloyd and Maria Cheney Sr. and Floyd Cheney Sr. and kids and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Pearl had done many things in life. She worked as a teacher aid briefly in WMA Head Start. She also worked many years at Hon-Dah Casino in maintenance/laundry and purchasing where she had many made many friends. She was kind, talkative, humorous, outgoing and loved to tease.
She also had a big heart. Pearl had raised many of her nieces and nephews as her own children. Everyone close to her all had a place in her heart and she was proud of them all. She a was wonderful aunty-mom to many of her nieces and nephews. Her nieces will remember her as the cool aunty who they played dress-up with.
Pearl done many things in her life with her family, friends and previous co-workers. They all have special memories of her in their heart that they will all cherish. Pearl was a humble person who will be missed by many people, her family and friends.
Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. To send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
