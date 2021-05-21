Peggie Noble

Peggie Lee Noble, 76, passed away May 15, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. She was born on February 18, 1945.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Alan Noble of Show Low, Arizona and other family members.
Funeral services will begin 10:00 A.M., Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Show Low Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 W. Deuce of Clubs, with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Show Low Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.