Peggy Duhame

Peggy “Mz D” Duhame, 83, passed away Feb. 27, 2021, with her beloved children Dale, Donna, Derek and caregiver Dan by her side. Peggy became a year-round Lakeside resident in 2007 and embraced a life of faith, family and friendship with her involvement in Community Presbyterian Church, Women’s Club, Red Hat Society and wonderful neighbors. She lived life with an unmatched passion, warmth and kindness.
Born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1937, Peggy was the only child of Byron and Martha “Gladys” Helm. She shared her childhood with 33 first cousins.
With her family’s move to Tuscaloosa when she was 3, Peggy began her lifelong love affair with University of Alabama football. Throughout her life she was known by all as a “die-hard” Roll Tide fan. Legendary Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant even learned of her devotion and called her from the locker room in 1977 after a significant victory, thanking Peggy for her support.
In 1955, Peggy married Wesley Duhame, a second-generation Arizonan. The Duhames purchased their first and only Valley home in 1962 where the family thrived. The Duhame 54th Court home was always filled with friends and neighbors; whether the children’s scouting groups, Hopi/Arcadia school projects, football and baseball teams, cheerleading and pom line squads. Peggy became known as “Mz D” to all who were lucky to know her loving embrace. She nurtured her children’s friends as if they were her own.
As the children moved on with their lives, Peggy excelled in retail, starting as a sales associate to becoming the district manager for 13 years at The Sunglass Company, owned by the largest dispenser of optical eye ware. She then channeled her energy into a 12-year career with Russ Lyon Realty where she made the Million Dollar Club in her second year and remained.
Peggy is survived by her three children, Dale’s wife, Liz, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, in addition to the many who loved her as their second mom, mentor and lifetime friend.
Peggy’s life celebration will be held at her Lakeside cabin retreat as the weather warms, date to be announced.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.