Peggy Millyard

Peggy Lucy Elmer Millyard, 67, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. She was born Aug. 19, 1952 in Phoenix, the daughter of Wilford D. Millyard and Viola Ortiz Brown Millyard.
Peggy had a great capacity to love and teach children. Spending time with her grandchildren was her favorite pastime. She was a very talented seamstress and loved to make blessing outfits and clothes for children and adults. She was also an avid crafter and could make anything she set her mind to create.
Peggy loved to go camping and loved it even more when family joined her. She enjoyed serving in the temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as fulfilling duties within the church by serving people. Her family was the most important thing to her. She loved her husband fiercely and her children and grandchildren with an unending love. No matter what she was doing she would drop everything to help another. She loved going to garage sales and shopping for the most unique items.
Peggy will be remembered as a kind, loving woman, full of compassion with a touch or ornery determination.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 37 years, Brian D. Millyard; children, Brian L. Millyard and Juanita (Joseph) Cardwell; grandchildren Hannah Millyard, Daniel Millyard, Zoie Millyard, Bowen Millyard, Marcus Millyard, Philip Cardwell, Thomas Cardwell, Abigail Cardwell, Maya Cardwell and sister, Gloria I. Humble.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Peggy’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
