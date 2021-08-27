Peggy Walker

Peggy Brown Joy Walker, 91, passed away, August 12, 2021. She was born September 15, 1929 in Whittenburg, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis (Gene) Walker, and son, Toby Joy.
Left to cherish her memory are 2 sons, 2 daughters, 16 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 9 great, great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eagar Stake Center, followed by inurnment at Eagar Cemetery.
