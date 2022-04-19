Peggy Charlotte Wolfe of Snowflake, AZ passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022 at the age of 84.
Peggy was born on April 28, 1937 in Butts County, Georgia to the late Ernest and Lucy Vickers Smith, and was one of nine children. Peggy proudly served in the Navy as a Hospital Corpswave. While stationed at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, she met the love of her life, Jimmy Wolfe of Salome, AZ. Jimmy and Peggy were married on September 19, 1959, and moved to Snowflake in 1961. Peggy was a devoted member of Valley View Southern Baptist Church in Snowflake.
Peggy was active in the community, and enjoyed singing, traveling, reading, cooking, and flower gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Frances Ann Smith, Virginia Walker, Georgia Dodd, Robert Smith, Gladys Coggins, and Ellen Rice.
Peggy is survived by her husband Jimmy Dale Wolfe, and her children James Daniel Wolfe and Mary (Kevin) Gaston; grandchildren Brigitte (Randy) Christofferson, Lauren Gaston, Jacquelyn (Quinton) Davis, Terese Gaston, Samantha Gaston, and Madelynn Gaston; sister Pat Chambers of MacClenny, FL, and brother Larry (Linda) Smith of Flovilla, GA; four great-grandchildren Harley, Cooper, Crew and Porter.
In Peggy’s own words, she wrote, “I am a Christian. I love my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. I pray that all of my descendants will give their heart and soul to Jesus, the best thing you can do in life.”
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2:00 p.m. at Valley View Southern Baptist Church in Snowflake. In recognition of Peggy’s love of bright flowers, guests of her service are encouraged to wear a cheerful color.
Memorial donations can be made in her name to Valley View Southern Baptist Church or Banner Alzheimer’s Institute in Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.