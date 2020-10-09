Penelope Leslie

Penelope Elizabeth Leslie, known to all as "Penny," died just after midnight on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 79. Penny was born on Thursday, August 7, 1941, in Sheffield, England to her parents, the late Arnold and Constance Mary (Redfearn) Daniel.
Penny moved to The United States in the early 1960s, settling in Arizona. For many years, she worked as a U.S postal carrier in Laveen. Penny was a woman who knew the value of a dollar and did what she could to provide the necessities of life to her children. She knew the "ins and outs" of extreme couponing and saved tens of thousands of dollars through the years. In 1986, Penny began living in Pinedale, Arizona part-time. In 1999, she moved to Pinedale permanently. In 2007, she had the opportunity to move to Hawaii, where she lived for seven years and, absolutely, loved it!
This firecracker of a lady is survived by her sons, Todd (and Kathy) Swanson, Dale Swanson, Jason Craven; her grandchildren, Stephan Swanson, Cameron Swanson, Nici Craven, Ashley Craven, Annette Craven, Richard Craven, Breanna Craven; her great-grandchildren, Abaigeal, Adaleya, Maddison, Brayden, Dustin, Jr. and a sister, Karen Miller.
She was preceded in death by a son, Bradley Swanson, in 1990 and by a grandson, Dustin Swanson, in 2015.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
