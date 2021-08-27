Penny Peterson-Naegle

On the morning of August 21, 2021, Penny Lee Axson Peterson-Naegle passed away at the age of 71 in the loving home of son, Jonathan (Stephanie) Peterson of Meridian, Idaho.
Penny was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on 18 September, 1949, to Robert “Bob” Herbert and B. Esmeralda “Alda” Glynn Axson. She grew up in Toronto, Ontario until her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona when she was twelve, whereupon her family met missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and were baptized members of the church. She maintained a strong testimony of Jesus Christ throughout her entire life, as well as an unwavering devotion to her native Canada.
She was sealed to Don Leon Peterson in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on February 12, 1969. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Bob) Herbert Axson and Bertha Esmeralda (Alda) Glynn, her husband and eternal companion of 25 years, Don Leon Peterson (1945-1994), and her second husband of 22 years, John Charles Naegle (1939-2018), and her grand-daughter, Sarah Jane Rosenlund. She is survived by her siblings: Pam (Dale) Johnson and Jeff (Mary) Axson; her children and stepchildren: Don Robert “Scott” (Jordan) Peterson, Jonathan (Stephanie) Peterson, Dennese (Jamee) Mahoney, Patricia (James) Fry, Wendy (Steven) Rosenlund, Randall “Scott” (Cathleen “Grace”) Naegle, Andrea (Michael) Selleck, Kristi (Derek) Kerr; and twenty-eight beloved grandchildren and a host of friends.
Penny enjoyed traveling between her summer home in Spokane, Washington and her winter home in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She nurtured a life-long network of friends along the way. She enjoyed cooking, baking and sharing meals with neighbors and friends, tending flowers, being a member of community groups and traveling.
The funeral service will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Main Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 48 Main Street, in Snowflake, Arizona. Immediate friends and family are invited to the viewing from 9:00 - 9:45 A.M. The concluding service and interment will immediately follow at the Lakeside Cemetery, 1265 Larson Road in Lakeside, Arizona at approximately 11:45 A.M.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit owenslivingstonmortuarywww.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
