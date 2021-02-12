Perida Clay went to be with Lord on February 04, 2021 at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on June 02, 1953 to Hilmer and Mary White Bush.
Perida grew up in East Fork, AZ. She married her husband, Finmore Clay and were married for over 20 years. She loved to travel, crochet, sew and enjoy nature. She loved her grandkids dearly and loved to joke. During her early years, she worked with the Forestry, Sunrise, FATCO and Hondah Casino.
Perida is survived by her husband, Finmore Clay; kids, Carole Evans Huckabay, Rhonda Clay and Fernando Burnette; nieces, Brenda Jones and Corina Nash; nephews, Ricky Baylish and Ronald Nash Jr; And many grandkids.
Preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald Riley Nash and Laverne Bush; sister, Maureen Baylish.
A candlelight vigil to held Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 5:00 pm at the Clay Resident in Whiteriver, AZ. A public viewing will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 am at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, AZ. Followed by graveside service at 1:00 pm at Dove Street Cemetery, Whiteriver, AZ.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Clay family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
