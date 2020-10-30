Perlinda Cosen of Whiteriver, Arizona peacefully passed away on Oct. 23, 2020 in Whiteriver. She was 64. Perlinda was born on July 9, 1956 in Whiteriver to the late John and Neva (Massey) Cosen.
Perlinda was very athletic and enjoyed playing sports of all kinds, especially basketball. She won many awards, including numerous MVPs, throughout High School and the local women’s leagues. She played up until just a few years ago when she decided it was time to retire.
Throughout her life, Perlinda worked for various places including, Tribal Forestry, Payroll Supervisor for the White Mountain Apache Tribe, Soft Count/Accountant for Hondah Casino, Election Commissioner and as an Apache Behavioral Health Board Member.
She made many friends throughout her life that she touched in her own special way.
She is survived by her sisters, Lana Cosen, Bernalyn (Keno) Sprengeler and Doreen Clay as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bryant Cosen.
A viewing were held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low. Graveside services followed at 1 p.m. at the Manzanita Cemetery in Turkey Creek, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low and Holbrook handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.