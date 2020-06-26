Perry Baldwin

Perry Leonel Baldwin, age 86, passed away June 22, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born June 30, 1933 in Taylor, Arizona to Perry Alvin Baldwin and Jessie Ruth Shumway Baldwin.
Leonel grew up in Taylor, graduating from Snowflake Union High School in 1951. He served his Heavenly Father in the "Eastern States Mission" from November 1953 until November 1955. He met and married Carol Ann Sherwood in 1956. He graduated from ASU in 1961 and got a job as a chemist with APS at Cholla Power Plant.
Perry and Carol Ann moved to Joseph City where they have made their home for the last 58 years. They moved there with three boys and then added a daughter and four more boys. They have felt that Joseph City has been a great place to raise their family. He retired in June 1994, after 33 years of employment with APS.
Having served in his church for his entire life, he felt especially blessed to be able to serve his Heavenly Father with his wife on 5 missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Perry Leonel is survived by his wife of 63 1/2 years, Carol Ann; children, Kyle (Elaine), Kevin (Kandee), Nolan (Jillyn), Peria (Peter Larson), Lance (Lynette), Kent (Julie), Larry (Rachele), and Merlin (Tammy). He also leaves 56 grandchildren and 73 great-grandchildren. With spouses of children and grandchildren he has a total posterity of 179.
A visitation will be held from 3 - 7 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Baldwin home, 4573 N. Ladd St. in Joseph City, Arizona.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 29 at 10 a.m., also at the Baldwin Home. Bring your own mask.
Interment will follow at the Joseph City Cemetery.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary — Holbrook.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
