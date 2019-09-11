Pete Denetso died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home in Taylor. He was born June 16, 1931, to Elmer and Margaret Denetso at Lower Greasewood.
Pete and his wife, Nellie Denetso, moved to Taylor, Arizona, in 1952. He started working for Reidhead Stone which became Southwestern Sandstone. He retired after 50 years of working with sandstone. He enjoyed time with his family, friends, and relatives. Tending his livestock was also a big part of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Nellie Denetso; sons Patrick Denetso; Darrell (LaVern) Denetso, Josh, Corey (Zach), Toby; Roland (Sandra) Denetso, Jade and Mackenzie Goodman (Dally), Cody and Jessica (Ryder, Boudroux), Tyler and Shauntay.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Centennial Chapel in Taylor. Interment will follow the service at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Denetso family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.