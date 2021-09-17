Peter Beltran, Sr., 69, died September 6, 2021. He was born May 11, 1952, to Pedro Lopez and Rachel (Rodriguez) Beltran.
He is survived by wife, Celia Beltran; father, Pedro Beltran; stepmother, Norma Beltran; sons: Louie, Raymond, and Peter David Beltran, Jr.; 4 sisters; and 8 grandchildren.
The Rosary will begin 10:30 A.M., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, in Holbrook, Arizona, where the viewing will begin one hour prior. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 A.M.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ Holbrook.
