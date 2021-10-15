Peter Hall

On October 7, 2021, Peter J. Hall, passed away at the age of 71. Peter was born in Minnesota in 1949. As a young adult he served proudly as a Marine. He moved to Heber, Arizona to grow his family, career, and hobbies in 1972. He is survived by two loving children, Randi and John, and two loving grandchildren, Karlie and Wyatt. He retired from the local papermill after many years of service. He developed and shared his love of hunting and trapping in the region with many friends. He will be missed by many who knew him.

