With broken hearts the Stock family announces that Peter “Pete” Lars Stock passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in his home in Show Low, Arizona.

He was a lifelong resident of the Show Low area. He loved the mountain and the people here. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

His funeral services will be Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00, with a viewing at 10:00, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints Stake Center at 1401 W Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, Arizona.

There will also be a viewing on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Owens-Livingston Mortuary located at 320 N 9th Street in Show Low.

For the full obituary, please visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.