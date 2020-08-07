Phil Cowley

John Phillip Cowley passed peacefully in his home on August 1, 2020. He was born November 21, 1931 to Gordon Lewis Cowley and Vermelle Brown Cowley. Joining an older brother, Gordon Harris and later a younger brother, Eddie Lee Cowley, a stillborn brother, Richard, and youngest sister, Deanna C. Farr, and many nieces and nephews.
Phil had a very full life. His early years were spent on a ranch south of St. Johns, where he learned to work hard and love it. In his early teens his family moved to town where he attended grade school and high school.
After graduation he attended Arizona State College in Tempe, Arizona, where he graduated. He was one of six students to be named Distinguished Military Student and was eligible to wear the Air Force ROTC badge. He requested to report to the office of Professor of Air Science and Tactics to see opportunities available to him.
He became a member of the Armed Forces upon graduation, as an officer. He trained at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and Tyndall in Florida. He served as an Air Surveillance Officer to qualify him on the Air Defense Team in a remote station in Alaska, during the Cold War with Russia. After the service he returned to Tempe and taught school for several years.
At the age of 28 he became principal of Springerville Elementary in Arizona. He loved teaching and his work ethics, teamwork and ambition involved the students and faculty.
His students learned about landscaping through planting lawns, flowers, building a fence and beautifying the area around the school, hanging beautiful artwork in the halls of the school. He also taught upholstery and shop. He taught them to paint by painting the walls within and without the school. At the end of the school year, the 8th grade class which he taught, took a tour of the state. They visited towns from Nogales to the Grand Canyon. Each student earned their own way working towards this exciting opportunity.
After nine years he moved to Pennsylvania to attend Temple University. He also taught school during this time. While driving through Boyertown, Pennsylvania, he saw a vacant sign on a building and decided to inquire. Because of his love for the arts and his ability to upholster, he opened an upholstery and gift shop and named it the Bashful Barn.
The sign painter mistakenly added antiques to the sign, so he decided to work hard learning about the antique business. Throughout his career he decorated restaurants, hotels, bed and breakfasts and many residences. He enjoyed a remarkable successful business for forty years. He had an ability to make whatever he worked at a better, more beautiful place.
Boyertown honored him with a special bench with a plaque that sits on his front porch of his home today. He had a talent and natural ability for improving and beautifying communities and neighborhoods wherever he went. He would often come to St. Johns to visit his parents, brothers, sister, nieces and nephews. It was always a special time that we looked forward to. We have fond memories of playing games, laughing and lots of visiting.
He moved back home to Arizona, residing in Snowflake to be closer to his sister and family. This was a hard decision for him to leave his home, and close friends that became his family in Pennsylvania. He loved them dearly and stayed close to them through visits, pictures and phone calls. He looked forward to their visits and loved to show them the beauty of Arizona. He was full of generosity and loved giving to others.
In Snowflake, he had a beautiful yard that many enjoyed. He loved sharing his knowledge to grow flowers and many yards have "Phil Cowley Asters." He was "Uncle Phil" to everyone and had many friends. He helped make life more fun for us all (and also more work)!
He left a legacy for all to emulate. We will miss him and know that he is joyous to be reunited with family and many loved ones that have passed to the other side.
The Public Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary - Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19 S., Snowflake, Arizona.
A Graveside Service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the St. Johns Cemetery in St. Johns, Arizona.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
(1) comment
I was one of the lucky kids that had Mr.Cowley as a teacher/principal. I don't have enough space to write of all the wonderful learning he gave to me, so I just say Thank YOU for teaching me in a way that allowed me to approach the world with confidence, grace and humiity. You made a world of difference in my life. I will forever remember you fondly and know that I love you.
Johnny V. Chavez
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.