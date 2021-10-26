Philbert Bead

Philbert Bead, passed away October 18, 2021. Philbert was born to Paul and Phyllis Bead, May 27, 1964 in Whiteriver.

He is survived by his parents; sister, Pearl Bead; children, Phylene Burnette, Tre Joseph Bead and Phylisse Bead; 6 grandchildren and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by sister, Paula Harrison.

A graveside service was held Monday, October 25, 2021 at the R-14 Crossing Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arizona.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

