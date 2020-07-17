Philbert Thomas Jr. "Champ", 35, passed away Monday, June 6, 2020 in Cibecue, AZ. He was born February 20, 1985 in Maricopa, the son of Philbert Thomas Sr. and Rosarita Endfield. He spent most of his life in Cibecue. Champ love been around his family especially his children and his wife Irene. Champ was a well known guys he love playing basketball in tournament games in CBQ at Cottonwood Gym and would encourage words to his friends and family that have nowhere to go would open the door and have them stay a couple of days with him and his family. Champ and his wife Irene been married for 8 years and been together for 18 year. He also love to be outdoor with his kids and loved playing Horseshoe with his kids and he will definitely be missed by his family, friends and whoever knew him. Philbert never finish high school. He work with Tribe Forest, with the Brear Team (under the WMAT).
He is surviveded by his wife, Irene (Tenijieth) Thomas; sons, Verson Thomas Malakai Thomas, Philbert Thomas III Phillip Thomas; only daughter, Taurasi Thomas; god daughter, Rachael Gregg; Mother, Rosarita Endfield; step dad, Smiley Endfield; sister, Ariel Tessay; step brothers, Phil Thomas Hilbert Thomas, Hubert Thomas; maternal grandmother, Idella Gregg; brothers in law, Darell Tessay, Shaquille Tenijieth, Denarius Gloshay; nieces, Kyliegh Lee Mya Lee, Brianna Tessay Shaleesa Tessay; nephews, Sonny Lupe, Ricky Lee, Jairdan Tessay, Trevor Dazen, Royal Dazen; aunts, Beranda Gregg, Sadie (Glenn) Burnette , Josephine Thomas Fina (Michael) Kane, Rebecca Thomas, uncles, Dr. (Alvina) Gregg, Philander Thomas; mother-in-law, Lucille Gloshay; sisters-in-law, Sue Tenijieth, Shanai Tenijieth, Shine Tenijieth, Terrie Tenijieth.
He was preceded in death by his father, Philbert Thomas Sr; sister, Jeanelle Lee; father-in-law, Ernie Tenijieth; brother-in-law, Eddie Lee; grandparents, Royal and Jennie Thomas; aunt, Kristy Johnson; uncle, Earldean Thomas Sr; cousins, David Gooday and Garrett Johnson; his child, Baby Thomas;
His funeral was Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was laid to rest at Opening Range Cemetery in Cibecue.
Arrangements were by Silver Creek Mortuary.
