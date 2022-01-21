Philip Gary McCray, 85, of Lakeside, Arizona passed away January 11, 2022. He was born December 2, 1936 in St. Johns, Arizona to Dexter Lee and Euphemia Berry McCray.
Philip was a very hard worker. He was a Water Well Driller for 65+ years. He was self-employed for many years and then worked for his brother, Lee McCray’s well drilling business. Some of the many skills he learned and became proficient in are welding, working as an electrician, a mechanic, truck driver, pipe fitter, plumber, and installing water pumps. He said, “if you want to be successful, you need to have good people skills, be patient, respectful, and good natured.”
He enjoyed hunting, trapping, wood and metal working, welding and construction of all types.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria McCray; Children, Jacqueline Reedholm, Murray (Loretta) McCray, Eva (Martin) Tapia, Tad (Natalie) McCray, Nathan (Lizbeth) McCray, Carl (Linda) Pilkin, Troy “Slim” m(Lisa) Pilkin, Shellie (Rod) Halfhill and Hank (Kendra) Wingfield; brother, Terry (Sally) McCray, sisters, Correnne (Elmer) Magee and Kathy Reidhead.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Heidi Sharon McCray; son, Brent Pilkin; brothers and sisters, Lee McCray, Quentin McCray, Sybil Plumb, Lorna Scarbrough, Kelly McCray, Deaton McCray, Colleen McCray, Anna Prentice, William “Bill” McCray, W.G. “Babe” McCray, Kay Leverton and Douglas “Teed” McCray.
A viewing will be held Friday, January 28, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., Show Low, Arizona. Graveside Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Lakeside Cemetery, 1265 S. Larson Rd., Lakeside, Arizona. Masks and social distancing are both requested at the viewing and graveside service.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
