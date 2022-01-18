Philip Parry

Philip DeWitt Parry, known to most as DeWitt and to family as Philip, went to be with the Lord January 6th 2022, age 58, due to complications with Covid 19. The son of Barbara Parry and Douglas Parry, DeWitt was born October 28, 1963 in Middletown, New York, moved with his family to sunny southern California at three years old, and lived in Lake Elsinore until he was a teenager. His parents bought property in Snowflake, Arizona, where DeWitt graduated from Snowflake High School in 1982, and couldn’t wait to get back to the beach.
DeWitt lived his life big and out loud: loud music, loud personality, big opinions, and big hugs. He was an avid surfer and outdoorsman and would do whatever he could to get to the ocean or forest. Music was a passion and he loved turning his vinyl record collection in his spare time. Dewitt loved his family and friends to the moon and back. A builder, a mechanic, a truck driver, a business owner, and a cooking enthusiast, he shared his many talents with everyone he knew and his food with anyone that would try.
DeWitt decorated his life with all the things he loved; God, Family, and Country. He lived his life exactly the way he wanted to live it. DeWitt is survived by his wife of 22 years, three children, one daughter in-law, and a beautiful granddaughter who he adored. His wife’s grandpa would say “don’t say goodbye, just so long’:
“So long my Love, gone, but never forgotten”
DeWitt will be interred at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona. A celebration of life will be held January 22 at 11:00 a.m. in the Centennial Chapel located at 880 N Centennial Blvd Taylor, AZ 85939.
