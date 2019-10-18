Phillip Davis

In loving memory of a husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Phillip Olen Davis was called home by the Lord Oct. 10, 2019, in Scottsdale, after a brave five and a half year battle of severe complications from h1n1 virus.
Phil was born Aug. 31, 1947, in Lake City, Arkansas and was raised in Little Rock. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved the arts, painting, sculpting, drawing and music.
Phil married Dorie corning, Christmas day of 1977, in Lakeside. He attended Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was a devout follower of Jesus Christ, and attended Calvary Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona. Phil had been a pastor in the White Mountain area. He was also a captain of the Snowflake Fire Department, which he proudly served for ten years. He also served as an EMT for the Snowflake-Taylor area. Phil worked many years for Rhoades Lifters and CR Smith trucking.
Phil is survived by his wife, Dorie, of 42 years; children: Michele of Little Rock, Matthew of Mesa, Jonathan, and wife, Melissa of Gilbert, Andrew of Hemet, California and Sarah of Minobu, Japan. Also four granddaughters, Kelsie, Joscelyn, Adalene and Jenna. He also leaves behind his sister, Sharon, and her husband, Robert of Texas and brother Roger, and wife Terri of Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olen and Aline, brother Wayne Spillman and his first wife, Vicky.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Silver Creek Chapel in Taylor. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Calvary Chapel of Snowflake and live streamed at www.ccsnowflake.com click on the live stream link or visit the Facebook page for Calvary Chapel of Snowflake. Interment will follow at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor. In Phil's honor, please dress casual or cowboy attire. A luncheon will be served for all after the interment.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Davis family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
