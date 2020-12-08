Phillip Salazar, Jr., went to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born in St. Johns to Phillip Jesus Salazar, Sr. and Erlinda Thresa Baca Salazar.
Phillip is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anne Chavez Salazar, children, Melissa (Nick Konwin), Shawn (Caty), Aaron (Kylie), Joshua (Micah), grandchildren, Tyler, Nic, Jacob, Crew, Bella, Lexi, Ellie, Alexis, Kinsley, Asher, brothers, James, Paul, Fred, Jon, Mike and sisters, Cathy, Debbie and Anne Marie.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Robert.
Phillip was loved by all and strong in his faith. His favorite thing in the whole world was hanging out with family, hunting and fishing.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Round Valley High School Wrestling using Venmo to Caty Salazar. All other proceeds donated to RV wrestling.
Rosary will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Johns, with a memorial Mass following at 11 a.m.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Phillip’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
