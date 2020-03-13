Phillip Stago Jr.

Phillip R. Stago Jr., 74, was called back to main camp March 5, 2020, at Flagstaff Medical Center. He was born Dec. 13, 1946, in McNary, to Phillip and Margaret “Tony” Stago.
He is survived by his family, wife of 45 years, Lula Mae Stago; five children, Vance (Eileen) Stago, Thomasine Stago, Cecelia (Myron) Jackson, Jessica Stago, Phillip Merle (Tisha) Stago and 15 grandchildren, eight great-grand children and two sisters Beverly Stago and Tammy Stago.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Margaret Stago, brother Merle Stago, sister Ermalinda Garcia and grandsons Cruz Dean Stago and Jonathan Timothy Stago.
He lived in Winslow for 36 years with his family and will be fondly remembered by many who knew him. His passion in life was protecting natural resources and wildlife and earned a bachelor of science degree May 16, 1975, in Natural Resource and Wildlife Management from Northern Arizona University. He served as general manager of the Game and Fish Department of the White Mountain Apache Tribe and won a legal battle at the United States federal court against the State of Arizona protecting the tribes sovereign rights over hunting and fishing on the land. During his time at Game and Fish he also developed a world class trophy elk hunt, where he attracted big game hunters and made lifelong friendships with many of them including George Strait and the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. In 2006 he became the executive eirector of WMAT Natural Resource division where he worked to defend and assert the tribe’s water rights.
He had many professional accomplishments and had a lot of extraordinary adventures but his pride and joy in life was being the best friend to all his grandchildren. As my dad always told us “Stay Alert and Be On Guard.” Thank you all for our support.
A memorial celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Stago residence in the Seven Mile community, located in Whiteriver.
