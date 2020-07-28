Philliph Wilson

On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Philliph Travis Wilson, a loving son, husband and father of one child passed away at the young age of 23. Philliph was born on February 19, 1997 in Socorro, New Mexico to Russell Travis Wilson and Christine Elizabeth Wilson. He graduated from Cedar Park High School in 2015. On February 22, 2017 he married Adalia Armstrong.
Philliph had a passion for hunting, fishing, camping and anything outdoors. He enjoyed playing video games, swimming and watching movies with his brothers. He loved his dogs, Dakota, Tubby and Bailey.
Philliph worked two jobs, Home Depot and Walmart and was a full time father to his son Bradley. He had a love for "Old Time Country Music." He was known for his radiant smile, his strong, caring and loving heart, his creativity and ambition for adventure. When it came to helping others, he was always the person you could depend on.
Philip was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Vickie Wilson; paternal great-great grandmother, Bernice Hamilton; maternal grandfather, Edward Sanchez; paternal great-grandfather, Dorsey Moore. He is survived by his loving parents, Russell & Christine Wilson; his wife, Adalia Wilson; son, Bradley Wilson; three brothers, Anthony Garcia, Jerome Garcia and Cody Wilson; maternal grandmother, Corine Sanchez; paternal grandfather, Glen Wilson; aunt, Billie Harris; cousins, Amanda & Kasey Sanchez, Rosemary (George) Osborne, Thomas & Jacklyn Osborne, Shirley (Jimmy) Chavez; Tanya Murillo, Nora Chavez, Jimmy J. Chavez & Conrad Chavez.
Private Memorial Services were held by the family.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
