Phoebe Nez

Phoebe Lee Nez, 68, of Whiteriver, AZ, departed this world surrounded by loved ones on July 21, 2021. Phoebe passed from cancer complications at her home in the community of Rainbow City, mere yards from the humble location of her birth on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.
Born on April 12, 1953, Phoebe grew up in Show Low, Arizona and attended school there until junior high, when she enthusiastically participated in the Native American Placement Program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, relocating to downtown Salt Lake City. While on placement, she was the foster grand-niece of the prophet Harold B. Lee. After her graduation from South High School in 1971, Phoebe attended Brigham Young University, where she majored in business.
While working a summer job in Whiteriver, Phoebe met the love of her life, Oliver “Tinker” Nez. Together, they spent 48 years until Tinker departed from COVID-19, last year. Tinker and Phoebe began their family in Show Low, Arizona in 1974, and were sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple in 1984.
In 1981, the Nezzes moved to Whiteriver, Arizona when they built a home on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Phoebe has four children: Sky, Olivia “Niki”, Darin, and Dustin who lost his life in an automobile accident in 2003. She also has a son-in-law, Matt McReynolds and a daughter-in-law Nikki Faye Lupe Nez. She is survived by her grandchildren: Maddox, Nezbah, Elliott, Ollie, Austin and Cameron.
Phoebe was a life-long active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and fulfilled callings including chorister, piano player, relief society president and teacher. She was called to be among the first group to interpret the LDS General Conference talks live into the Apache language and wholeheartedly loved attending the biannual sessions. Phoebe was also the first White Mountain Apache to be called as a temple worker at the Snowflake, Arizona Temple. She loved her faith and held The Book of Mormon to her heart, sharing it with everyone around her.
Phoebe worked tirelessly for her Tribe and people. At the time of her retirement, Phoebe was the White Mountain Apache Tribe's genealogist for the Vital Records Department. She also served two-terms as a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribal Council; Manager of KNNB Apache radio station; Behavioral Health Talking Circle Facilitator; Secretary at Rainbow Treatment Center; Assistant Manager of Apache Lanes bowling alley; Apache Youth Camp Time Keeper; Clerk for Save the Children, and Tribal Fair Commissioner. Phoebe served on the Riverside Indian School Board and the Tribe’s Cultural Advisory Panel. She began working in her youth at local Show Low restaurants: Show Low Cafe, White Mountain Cafe and the Hungry Peasant.
A viewing will be held at the Show Low downtown LDS Chapel on Friday, July 31 at 8:30 a.m. followed by her funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Show Low, Arizona cemetery, next to her eternal companion Tinker. Families are forever.
