Phyllis Ciminski

Phyllis Maxine Ciminski passed away Sunday, May 31, in Mesa at the age of 81.
She was born November 15, 1938 to Floyd Eugene Pitney and Alice Evelyn Morford in Delia, Kansas.
In Albuquerque, New Mexico she met and was married to Stan Ciminski on September 18, 1959. They were later sealed as an eternal family in the Mesa Arizona Temple on March 2, 1972. They had four children whom she loved and was proud of.
Phyllis took an interest in everyone she met and made them feel loved and understood and will be remembered for her sense of humor. For many years she was an executive assistant and was held in high esteem by those with whom she worked because of her talent, dedication and efficiency. In 1982 she was selected as the Manpower Secretary of the Year in Tucson, Arizona.
Throughout her life, she was committed to her faith and served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including bishop’s secretary, patriarch scribe and service missionary with her husband.
Her love and care for others will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Floyd Pitney.
She is survived by four children; Gary (Brenda) Ciminski, Dawn (Dale) Chapman, Eric (Stacia) Ciminski, Lane (Annette) Ciminski, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Phyllis’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
