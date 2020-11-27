Phyllis Colter lived a long and interesting life. She was a 3rd grade teacher for several years at Springerville Elementary School. She was Principal of the school for about 20 years. Phyllis lived and traveled all over the world. She loved life and was known to break into song without warning. She was always serving others. She was a benefactor to family and friends alike. Her favorite saying was “A good time was had by all, especially those in attendance.” It was her personal mission in life to be sure everyone had a good time.
She held many church calling in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Phyllis was married to Bert J. Colter who Pre-deceased her. She has three children, Lee Conant who, passed away in 2018, & his wife, Nan Conant, in SLC, Utah; Inez Dale, & her husband Dick Dale who passed away in 2010 residing in Phoenix, AZ; and Sandi Grandberry, & her husband Lee Grandberry residing in Phoenix, AZ. She has 13 grandchildren and dozens of great and great-great grandchildren. Phyllis will be buried with her parents in Provo, Utah. She was 98 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.