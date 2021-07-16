Phyllis A. Cramp of Show Low, Arizona peacefully passed away at her home on July 5, 2021. She was 74. Phyllis was born on April 2, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to her parents Glen and Vera Lauderback.
A visitation will be held 9:00 A.M. Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary~White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th St., Show Low with the funeral beginning at 10:00 A.M. The interment will be held at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories, would like to sign our online guestbook and to view the full obituary visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
