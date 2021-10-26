Phyllis Fisher

Phyllis Ann Fisher, 68, of Show Low, Arizona, passed away October 19, 2021. Phyllis was born on June 29, 1953 in San Diego. Phyllis moved to Phoenix as a young girl with her parents Don and Joyce along with her two sisters. Phyllis moved to Show Low in the fall of 2000 where she enjoyed camping, fishing and being outdoors. Phyllis is survived by her husband Tom; Sister Mary; Children Janelle and Matt; Grandchildren Trenton, Jessica, Hayleigh, Alex, Sophia, Logan; Great Grandchildren Harper, Dax, Raevyn.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Rumor addressed by airport manager
- AC ax murderer pleads guilty
- Head-on Collision in Lakeside
- Pit bulls maul dog, bite owners in vicious attack at park
- Drug busts in Navajo County
- The Wall That Heals
- Scientists document heartening protection offered by COVID-19 infection
- US 60 closure planned
- Lost Resorts opens for festival
- Orville Decker
Images
Videos
Commented
- Pit bulls maul dog, bite owners in vicious attack at park (20)
- Body Camera Footage from August 15th STPD Incident (10)
- Trump lost (10)
- Details emerge in pitbull attack at park (8)
- Election concerns waste of time? (7)
- Still Your Representative? (6)
- Vote no (6)
- We need to do better (6)
- Did Trump lose? (6)
- In response (5)
- Time (5)
- Rep. Blackman blasts “critical race theory” in fundraiser (5)
- Power plant, loggers scrambling in wake of 4FRI collapse (5)
- Time to vote (4)
- A nation divided against itself cannot stand (4)
- No (4)
- Neighborhood junkyards (4)
- End of American democracy (4)
- Post Office can't deliver (3)
- Coffee with Senator Kelly (3)
- PTLS deadline for mail in election is October 4 (3)
- No evidence to the contrary (3)
- O’Halleran blasts forest management failures (3)
- Delayed mail service (3)
- Navajo County struggles to restart forest thinning project (3)
- Local IPI supports federal legislation (3)
- Feds warn state to lift its ban on school-based mask mandates (2)
- Usage of Camp Grace (2)
- Mark Kelly talks with local leaders about infrastructure (2)
- Social Security announces 5.9% increase (2)
- Navajo County embraces program to map drug overdose deaths (2)
- Snowflake and Taylor Town Council News (2)
- Rumor addressed by airport manager (1)
- Commission appointment recommendation board to meet Oct. 19 (1)
- Learning another language (1)
- Navajo County still in grip of COVID-19 surge (1)
- I wasn't there (1)
- Who's on first? (1)
- Chaco Culture National Park is under siege (1)
- Kelly and cannabis money (1)
- White Mountain Independent receives state awards (1)
- Q&A with Senator Kelly (1)
- A rise in criminal activity keeps the Snowflake/Taylor police department busy (1)
- COVID-19 still rising in Payson – and in schools (1)
- BUT GOD (1)
- Who's running? (1)
- RV Park (1)
- Navajo County courts will no longer suspend drivers’ licenses thanks to new state law (1)
- Libel lawsuit against Sen. Rogers raises thorny questions (1)
- Pinetop Fire District to hold open house (1)
- Fourteen down, 104 to go! (1)
- City of Show Low approves water line replacement (1)
- 9 months later…. (1)
- Navajo County scrambling for space to stash growing staff (1)
- Brief stay (1)
- Disclosure-Con 2021 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.