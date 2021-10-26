Phyllis Fisher

Phyllis Fisher

Phyllis Ann Fisher, 68, of Show Low, Arizona, passed away October 19, 2021. Phyllis was born on June 29, 1953 in San Diego. Phyllis moved to Phoenix as a young girl with her parents Don and Joyce along with her two sisters. Phyllis moved to Show Low in the fall of 2000 where she enjoyed camping, fishing and being outdoors. Phyllis is survived by her husband Tom; Sister Mary; Children Janelle and Matt; Grandchildren Trenton, Jessica, Hayleigh, Alex, Sophia, Logan; Great Grandchildren Harper, Dax, Raevyn.

