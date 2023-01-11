Phyllis Mae Marshek White passed away December 19, 2022.
Phyllis was born November 4, 1924, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Frank and Adella Marshek. When she was six days old, the family moved to Manitowoc and made their home there. It was during the Great Depression. Her father took odd jobs for several years but was eventually hired by Manitowoc Ship Building, where he worked until his death.
Phyllis graduated from Lincoln High School and went to work as secretary at the White House Milk Company in Manitowoc. She then moved to Milwaukee, working at Gaylord Container Division of Zellerbach Corporation as secretary to the General Manager. When he was asked to move to a new plant in California, he requested that Phyllis go along. She remained with the company for 30 years.
After retiring, she worked for Maurice Stans, who was raising money for the Nixon Presidential Library. Mr. Stans worked in the law offices of Fleming, Anderson, McClung, and Finch. Mr. Stans and Mr. Finch were in President Nixon’s Cabinet. Finally, she was secretary to the City Engineer, City of Carlsbad, California, when she retired to marry Richard White. The Whites traveled extensively in the US, Canada, and Europe. Richard’s first wife died in 1991, Phyllis’ longtime friend.
Richard White passed away in 2019.
Phyllis is survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allen and Ramona Tennison; nieces, Susan Robbins, Janie Haraldsen, and Marianne Arbuckle; nephews, Paul Marshek and Steve Marshek; stepchildren, Lynda Enarsen and Nancy Howe; and seven great-grandchildren. Three brothers preceded her in death: Marvin Franklin, Eugene, and Glen.
Phyllis was a member of White Mountain United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at White Mountain United Methodist Church, 261 N. 5th St., Show Low, Arizona.
Interment will be in Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
