Phyllis Mae Marshek White passed away December 19, 2022.

Phyllis was born November 4, 1924, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Frank and Adella Marshek. When she was six days old, the family moved to Manitowoc and made their home there. It was during the Great Depression. Her father took odd jobs for several years but was eventually hired by Manitowoc Ship Building, where he worked until his death.

