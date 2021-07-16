Porfie Fernandez Padilla, Jr., 65, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born June 7, 1956 in St. Johns, the son of Porfirio Candelaria Padilla, Sr. and Cinda Frances Fernandez.
Porfie is survived by his wife, Marina Padilla, brothers, Bobby Padilla, David Padilla and sisters, Bernadette Brockway, Elizabeth Vise and JoAnn Lopez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and 4 sisters.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at San Rafael Catholic Church, Concho.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Porfie’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
