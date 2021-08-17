On August 10, 2021 the Lord called Prisciliano Luna home. He was born on October 13, 1934 in San Jose De Raices, Nuevo León, Mexico.
A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary Holbrook Chapel, 409 N. 1st Ave, Holbrook. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Holbrook First Assembly of God Church, 500 Mission Lane, Holbrook with an additional viewing one hour prior.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories, would like to sign our online guestbook and to view the full obituary visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
