R J Baylish

Jonathan "RJ" David Baylish, Jr., age 26, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home in Whiteriver. He was born on Aug. 18, 1993 to Jonathan and Rosie Baylish, Sr.
RJ was raised in Rainbow City on the White Mountain Apache Reservation and graduated from Alchesay High School with the class of 2012.
RJ was a great man who loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, hunting and looking for antlers. He truly loved his son, Kamaiwen Baylish, companion Hillary and his family. Family was everything to him.
RJ is survived by his son, Kamaiwen; companion, Hillary Begay Baylish; parents, Jonathan & Rosie Baylish, Sr.; siblings, Jerone (Kaylyn) Baylish, Berdeania Baylish, Jeraun Baylish and Berniah Baylish; five nieces, Shenaylah, Shenaylyn, Tailyn, Tailei, Jaylah; one nephew, Raydyn; grandmother's, Veronica Declay and Georgana Truax; godparents, Adam and Sherry Truax, Sr.
Private Graveside Services will he held Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Alchesay Cemetery in Whiteriver.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
